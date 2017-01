U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to journalists as he participates in his last news conference of the year at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday the world is "united in horror" at the fighting in Syria's Aleppo and that President Bashar al-Assad and his allies were responsible for atrocities including reported massacres of civilians.

"Responsibility for this brutality lies in one place alone: with the Assad regime and its allies Russia and Iran. And this blood and these atrocities are on their hands," Obama said at a White House news conference.

