South Korea police says no explosives found at Samsung Life HQ
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif./WASHINGTON White House national security adviser Susan Rice on Monday condemned in the "strongest terms" intensified bombing of northern Syria and said it ran counter to commitments made by major powers in Munich last week to reduce hostilities.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
BERLIN A German judge authorised on Thursday the arrest of a 26-year-old Iraqi man detained after an attack on a bus carrying players of a soccer team, and prosecutors said they believed he was a member of Islamic State.