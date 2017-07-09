FTSE firms as Carillion gets crushed
LONDON Britain's top share index held firm on Monday as a rise among financials and commodities stocks lent support, though a plunge in Carillion's shares after a profit warning weighed on mid-caps.
BEIRUT Silence from the Syrian government over a U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire deal for southwest Syria was a "sign of satisfaction", a government official told Reuters on Sunday.
"We welcome any step that would cease the fire and pave the way for peaceful solutions," the official said.
The ceasefire was holding hours after it took effect, a monitor and two rebel officials said.
(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Ellen Francis; editing by John Stonestreet)
ZURICH Swiss bank UBS is weighing up whether to move banking jobs in London to Frankfurt, Madrid or Amsterdam to cope with Britain's planned departure from the European Union, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in an interview with CNBC.
Google has ramped up its legal firepower as it prepares to do battle with EU antitrust regulators after a landmark 2.4-billion-euro (2 billion pounds) fine and the possibility of a second record sanction before the end of the year.