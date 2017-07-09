BEIRUT Silence from the Syrian government over a U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire deal for southwest Syria was a "sign of satisfaction", a government official told Reuters on Sunday.

"We welcome any step that would cease the fire and pave the way for peaceful solutions," the official said.

The ceasefire was holding hours after it took effect, a monitor and two rebel officials said.

