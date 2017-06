A combination image released by the U.S. Department of Defense which they say shows the impact crater associated with April 4, 2017 Chemical Weapons Allegation released after U.S. cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Courtesy U.S. DoD/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON The U.S. cruise missile strike against Syria on Thursday was a "one-off," meaning that it was expected to be a single strike with no current plans for escalation, a U.S. defence official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters he believed that the strike did not signal a major shift in U.S. President Donald Trump's focus on domestic affairs.

(Reporting By John Walcott; Writing By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Michael Perry)