BEIRUT Syria's Turkey-based political opposition on Thursday welcomed a nationwide ceasefire deal that was set to begin at midnight, and urged all sides to work for its success.

The Syrian National Coalition said in a statement that the Free Syrian Army, a loose alliance of rebel groups, was committed to the truce, which Russia and Turkey said they would guarantee.

(Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi, John Davison and Lisa Barrington, editing by Larry King)