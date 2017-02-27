GENEVA The Syrian opposition's lead negotiator said that he hoped a meeting with Russian officials on Tuesday on the sidelines of Geneva peace talks would help persuade Moscow to put pressure on the government delegation to engage in political negotiations.

"We hope tomorrow's meeting will be an indication and that we will see real, positive and constructive support to the political process," Nasr al-Hariri told reporters after holding talks with U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura.

"We hope...to see support for the peace process which will ultimately lead to peace by putting pressure on the regime."

