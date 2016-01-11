A boy reacts in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

PARIS Syria's opposition co-ordinator Riad Hijab accused Russia of killing dozens of children after a bombing raid on Monday and said such action meant the opposition could not negotiate with the Syrian government.

"We want to negotiate, but to do that the conditions have to be there," Hijab said after meeting French President Francois Hollande. "We cannot negotiate with the regime when there are foreign forces bombing the Syrian people."

He said Russian warplanes had carried out a "massacre" at Injara in north-west Aleppo where three schools had been hit killing 35 children and injuring dozens.

Hollande said there was no future for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and called for immediate humanitarian aid for the besieged parts of Syria, notably Madaya.

The government and opposition are due to meet in Geneva for talks on Jan. 25.

