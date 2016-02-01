Palestinian fatally stabs British woman on Jerusalem train
JERUSALEM A Palestinian man fatally stabbed a British student on Jerusalem's transit network on Friday, Israeli police said.
GENEVA Syria's main opposition group said it would meet with the U.N.'s special envoy Staffan de Mistura later on Monday after he gave them a "positive response" and they received assurances from international backers on humanitarian issues.
"We have come to Geneva to seek relief for our people by insisting U.N. Security Council resolution 2254 is implemented, which means humanitarian relief, the lifting of sieges, and the end of attacks on civilians," said Spokesman Salim al-Muslat.
"We are intensifying our efforts to ensure that action is taken to end the suffering in Syria."
The opposition was considering a proposal from De Mistura that could pave the way to the delegation pressing ahead with talks after holding their first meeting with him on Sunday, a Western diplomatic source said.
The meeting is scheduled for 1700 (1600 GMT).
(Reporting by Tom Miles and John Irish)
BEIRUT Thousands of Syrians were stuck in and around Aleppo on Saturday as a deal to evacuate people from two Shi'ite villages in return for Sunni rebels and their families leaving two besieged towns near Damascus halted, a war monitor and activists said.