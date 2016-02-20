BEIRUT Syria's opposition on Saturday said it had agreed to the "possibility" of a temporary truce, provided there were guarantees Damascus's allies including Russia would cease fire, sieges were lifted and aid deliveries allowed country-wide.

Various factions "expressed agreement on the possibility of reaching a temporary truce deal, to be reached through international mediation," a statement from the High Negotiations Committee said.

It said the United Nations must guarantee "holding Russia and Iran and sectarian militias ... to a halt to fighting". All sides should cease fire simultaneously and the government should release prisoners, it added.

