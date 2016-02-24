BEIRUT The Syrian opposition has yet to decide whether it will commit to a U.S.-Russian plan to stop fighting in Syria on Saturday, chief opposition negotiator Mohamad Alloush told Orient News on Wednesday.

Alloush said the opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC), which he is a member of, would give the final answer.

"We have until Friday," said Alloush, who heads the political office of the Jaish al-Islam rebel group.

The Saudi-backed HNC, which groups political and armed opponents of President Bashar al-Assad, said on Monday in a statement it had "given its acceptance of international efforts for a cessation of hostilities".

But it said acceptance of a truce was conditional on fulfilment of previous demands including an end to blockades, free access for humanitarian aid, a release of detainees, and a halt to aerial and artillery bombardments against civilians.

One opposition concern is that the agreement allows for continued attacks on the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front - whose fighters are widely spread out in opposition-held areas - and other groups designated as terrorists by the U.N. Security Council.

An HNC spokesman said on Tuesday the U.S-Russian plan for a "cessation of hostilities" included "obscure terms" and was heavily influenced by Russia, which is mounting air strikes in support of Assad.

Rebel fear Russia will use that as a pretext to bomb them.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams)