BEIRUT The main Syrian opposition council said on Wednesday the agenda proposed by the United Nations for peace talks was positive and it had noted many fewer government violations of a cessation of hostilities agreement in the last day.

Salem al-Muslat, spokesman for the opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC), would take its final decision on whether to attend the Geneva talks very soon.

Speaking after U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura said the talks would focus on new governance, a constitution and elections, Muslat said it was positive that political transition would be on the agenda.

"We heard what Mr. de Mistura said. There are positive points, there are matters on the ground that we notice are moving in a positive way," he said.

He said aid was entering more areas, describing that development as "positive ... if not complete".

