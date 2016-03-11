Down in polls, France's Le Pen targets immigration for boost
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
BEIRUT Syria's opposition will attend peace talks that are due to start in Geneva on Monday, it said in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by John Davison/Tom Perry)
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.