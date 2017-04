Asaad Al-Zoubi attends a news conference next to Mohamed Alloush of the Jaysh al Islam and George Sabra members of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) after a meeeting with U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura during Syria peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Asaad Al-Zoubi attends a news conference next to Mohamed Alloush of the Jaysh al Islam and George Sabra members of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) after a meeeting with U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura during Syria peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 22, 2016.

GENEVA The Syrian opposition said on Tuesday there was no common ground with the government after more than a week of peace talks, accusing Damascus of renewing sieges and stepping up barrel bombings on civilians.

"We are not finding any common ground in the paper submitted by the government to U.N. special envoy (Staffan de Mistura)," said Asaad al-Zoubi, head of the main opposition council's delegation.

He said the government had increased the number of sieges from 12 to 25 and stepped up a barrel bombing campaign over recent days.

