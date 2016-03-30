BEIRUT The Syrian opposition said on Wednesday Syria needs a transitional ruling body with full executive powers and not a participatory government under President Bashar al-Assad, responding to comments made by Assad to Russian state media.

"The government, whether it's new or old, as long as it is in the presence of Bashar al-Assad, is not part of the political process," said George Sabra, a negotiator for the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) representing the Syrian opposition at Geneva peace talks.

"What Bashar al-Assad is talking about has no relation to the political process," said Sabra.

Asaad al-Zoubi, an HNC member, said the Syrian people and the Geneva negotiating team want "a transitional ruling body will full executive powers and authorities, including presidential authority".

"Whereas the regime wants a participatory government," he said.

