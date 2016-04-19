The High Negotiations Committee (HNC) delegation member George Sabra arrives for a meeting on Syria with UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Xu Jinquan/Pool

BEIRUT The postponement of Syria peace talks by the opposition is indefinite, with any resumption dependent on "correcting the path of the negotiations" and events on the ground, a senior opposition official said on Tuesday.

"There is no date, the date is ... is the implementation of matters on the ground, and likewise the correction of the path of negotiations. All the while that does not happen, the time period will remain open," George Sabra told Orient TV.

The opposition also had "big complaints" about U.S. policy which he said sought continued talks "without us obtaining anything real", he said. He called on international powers to supply Syrians with the means to defend themselves.

