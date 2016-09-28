In limbo abroad, Yemeni democracy activist decries U.S. ban
DUBAI Years after he fled political persecution in his native Yemen, a new life in the United States was finally taking shape for democracy activist Abdulraqeb al-Duais.
BEIRUT The opposition Syrian National Coalition (SNC) said on Wednesday a political solution was "no longer a viable option" for the Syrian conflict.
"The armed Syrian opposition will be considering all options to defend the Syrian people against the Russian aggression on Syria," Muwaffaq Nyrabiya, vice-president of the Turkey-based SNC, said in a statement.
"The armed and political oppositions are working on closing ranks and arranging their priorities in light of the fierce military campaign waged by the regime and its allies and their violations of international resolutions," the statement said.
His comments came amid heavy bombardment of the besieged eastern part of Aleppo city where the humanitarian situation is rapidly deteriorating.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Gareth Jones)
DUBAI Years after he fled political persecution in his native Yemen, a new life in the United States was finally taking shape for democracy activist Abdulraqeb al-Duais.
MURMANSK, Russia The nuclear icebreaker Lenin, the pride and joy of the Soviet Union's Arctic great game, lies at perpetual anchor in the frigid water here. A relic of the Cold War, it is now a museum.
MANILA Philippine police have suspended controversial anti-narcotics operations until they can rid their ranks of "scalawags", their chief said on Monday, following President Rodrigo Duterte's admission the force was "corrupt to the core".