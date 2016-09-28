Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

BEIRUT The opposition Syrian National Coalition (SNC) said on Wednesday a political solution was "no longer a viable option" for the Syrian conflict.

"The armed Syrian opposition will be considering all options to defend the Syrian people against the Russian aggression on Syria," Muwaffaq Nyrabiya, vice-president of the Turkey-based SNC, said in a statement.

"The armed and political oppositions are working on closing ranks and arranging their priorities in light of the fierce military campaign waged by the regime and its allies and their violations of international resolutions," the statement said.

His comments came amid heavy bombardment of the besieged eastern part of Aleppo city where the humanitarian situation is rapidly deteriorating.

