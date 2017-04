BEIRUT Syria's Saudi-backed opposition body the High Negotiations Committee said on Wednesday it would commit to a two-week ceasefire in Syria, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya al Hadath television said in a newsflash, without elaborating.

It came after the United States and Russia this week announced a plan to stop fighting in Syria, with combatants required to say whether they will agree to the "cessation of hostilities" by noon on Friday (1000 GMT), and to halt fighting at midnight on Saturday.

