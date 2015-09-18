BEIRUT At least 26 people were killed by Syrian government air strikes on the Islamic State-held city of Palmyra in central Syria on Friday, a group monitoring the war said.

The death toll included 12 members of the jihadist group, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, after reporting earlier that government forces had launched at least 25 air strikes on the city.

Palmyra, home to vast Roman-era ruins, was seized by Islamic State insurgents from government forces in May.

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Chris Reese)