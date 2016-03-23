Jihad Makdissi member of the Cairo Group attend a news conference after a meeting during Syria peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria is planning to issue a paper on a "potential common vision", the head of the Cairo group of activists said on Wednesday.

"We have heard from Mr. (Staffan) de Mistura that he will issue a paper on a potential common vision. It is not ready yet but we think it is in the right direction, it covers many points important to the Riyadh platform, the Cairo platform, and the Moscow platforms," Syrian activist Jihad Makdissi told reporters after meeting the envoy in Geneva.

