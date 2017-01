BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Thursday the first convoy of people requiring medical attention started to leave rebel-held east Aleppo.

The convoy began a journey which will take patients through government territory into the rebel-held western Aleppo countryside as agreed in an evacuation deal this week, the war monitor said.

The Observatory added that no group of civilians or fighters had yet left.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Robert Birsel)