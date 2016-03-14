MOSCOW Russia believes it is important that no side in the Syria peace talks resuming in Geneva on Monday should derail negotiations by putting forward unfounded ultimatums, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Without doubt it is important right now that we have as wide as possible representation, that no sides should derail the negotiations process," Peskov told a conference call with reporters when asked about Russia's expectations for the Geneva talks.

"It is important right now that all the political forces in Syria, all parts of Syrian society, including of course the Kurds, should be represented at the talks. It is important that no one puts forward unfounded ultimatums."

"We understand it won't be simple, but of course one hopes that in the end that, taking into account those positive movements which we've seen in Syrian affairs since the beginning of the ceasefire, will, in small steps, lead to achieving positive results," Peskov said.

