GENEVA Syria's main opposition group, the High Negotiations Committee, is set to decide to "postpone" its participation in U.N. peace talks but has stopped short of suspending its participation or withdrawing altogether, a document seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

"The HNC saw that continuing the negotiations in such conditions will increase the suffering of our people," said the document, an Arabic message sent from the HNC in Geneva to armed opposition groups, and which said the ceasefire was effectively over.

"The decision is to postpone and not suspend nor withdraw but it’s a chance for everyone to implement the UN security Council resolution 2254 and to respond to the core subject of forming a governing body that has no role for (President Bashar al-Assad."

A senior Western diplomat confirmed the validity of the document and said it would be up to U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura to consider how to formulate his response and how to handle the talks.

