President Bashar al-Assad said only Syrians could decide on changes to the country's political system or its leaders, the presidency Twitter account said, citing an interview with Iranian television.

"Discussion about the political system or officials in Syria is an internal Syrian affair," it quoted Assad as saying.

Assad's international opponents say any political solution to Syria's four-year-old civil war must involve Assad stepping aside, although some Western states have softened their stance, saying he could remain during a transitional period.

