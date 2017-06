BEIRUT Rebels have reached an agreement with the Syrian government for it to release 500 prisoners who will then cross into rebel territory on Friday as part of a swap deal between the warring sides, a rebel official told Reuters.

Mohamad Abu Zeid, a spokesman for the Ahrar al-Sham faction, said negotiations had concluded and the prisoners would arrive in a rebel-held area outside Aleppo city "within hours".

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by Richard Lough)