GENEVA Syria's opposition delegation at Geneva peace talks is waiting for the government negotiators to respond to a U.N. proposal on humanitarian steps "to end the suffering" in Syria, opposition spokesman Salim al-Muslat said on Monday.

"I believe we received very positive messages from the special envoy and tomorrow he will have a meeting with the regime side and we will see wait for a reply from him," he said, after a two hour meeting with U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura.

