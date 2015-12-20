BEIRUT The brother of Lebanese militant Samir Qantar mourned him on his Facebook page on Sunday without giving details about his death, but said his brother was a martyr.

"With pride we mourn the martyrdom of the leader Samir Qantar and we are honoured to join families of martyrs," Bassam Kantar said on his Facebook page.

Syrian government loyalists said Qantar, who joined Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group after Israel released him as part of a prisoner swap in 2008, was killed in an Israeli strike in Syria on Sunday.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Michael Perry)