Egyptian court jails 56 over migrant boat shipwreck
RASHID, Egypt An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year.
BEIRUT Warplanes believed to be Russian bombed an Islamic State-held town 130 km (80 miles) northeast of Damascus overnight, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Friday.
Islamic State captured the town of Qaryatain from government control in August. Rami Abdulrahman, director of the Observatory, told Reuters the warplanes were believed to be Russian.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
RASHID, Egypt An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year.
VLADIVOSTOK/YEKATERINBURG Several dozen people were detained in protests across Russia on Sunday, after the opposition urged people to take to the streets to demonstrate against corruption and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.