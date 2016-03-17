North Korea warns of nuclear strike if provoked by U.S.
PYONGYANG North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression as a U.S. Navy strike group steamed toward the western Pacific.
DOHA Qatar welcomed Russia's decision to withdraw forces from Syria, saying on Thursday the move was a positive step towards a political solution.
Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, whose government backs rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, passed on those views to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a phone call, his ministry said.
The two ministers stressed the unity of Syria and the importance of delivering humanitarian supplies to the Syrian people, the statement added.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had information that the United States was planning to launch new missile strikes on Syria, and that there were plans to fake chemicals weapons attacks there.