DOHA Qatar welcomed Russia's decision to withdraw forces from Syria, saying on Thursday the move was a positive step towards a political solution.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, whose government backs rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, passed on those views to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a phone call, his ministry said.

The two ministers stressed the unity of Syria and the importance of delivering humanitarian supplies to the Syrian people, the statement added.

(Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)