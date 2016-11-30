BEIRUT Syrian rebels will not withdraw from eastern Aleppo, a rebel official said on Wednesday, indicating they plan to fight on against an intense assault by government forces that seized control of swathes of the opposition-held area in recent days.

"A withdrawal by the factions is rejected," Zakaria Malahifji, head of the political office of the Aleppo-based Fastaqim rebel group told Reuters, speaking from Turkey.

"This is the decision of the factions. I spoke to them about everything that was tabled and they said they would not withdraw, and other things may also happen," he said, without giving further details.

