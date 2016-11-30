U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BEIRUT Rebel groups fully repelled the Syrian army and its allies from the Sheikh Saeed district in southeast Aleppo, a rebel official said on Wednesday after a Syrian military source said government troops and allied forces had captured the district.
Zakaria Malahifji, head of the political office of the Aleppo-based Fastaqim rebel group, denied this, saying the insurgents had control of the area but that there were ongoing clashes.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.