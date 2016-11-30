BEIRUT Rebel groups fully repelled the Syrian army and its allies from the Sheikh Saeed district in southeast Aleppo, a rebel official said on Wednesday after a Syrian military source said government troops and allied forces had captured the district.

Zakaria Malahifji, head of the political office of the Aleppo-based Fastaqim rebel group, denied this, saying the insurgents had control of the area but that there were ongoing clashes.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans)