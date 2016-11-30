U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
MOSCOW The Russian Foreign Ministry complained on Wednesday that the issue of humanitarian aid in Syria was becoming increasingly politicised and said most U.N. help was going to areas controlled by anti-government rebels.
Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokeswoman, said only 1 percent of U.N. aid was being directed to Deir al-Zor, where she said at least 200,000 people were trapped by Islamic State militants and in need of supplies.
By contrast, she said most U.N. aid was being sent to rebel-held areas, including areas controlled by the group previously known as Nusra Front.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.