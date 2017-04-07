Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
MOSCOW The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that Syrian air defences would be beefed up after U.S. cruise missiles struck an air base in western Syria, Russian news agencies reported.
The ministry was also cited as mocking the effectiveness of the U.S. strikes as "extremely low" saying that 23 missiles had hit their targets but it was unclear where 36 others had landed.
Four Syrian military personnel had been killed in the strikes, two were missing, and six wounded, it said. Six Syrian military jets had also been destroyed.
Militants launched an offensive on Syrian government positions immediately after the strikes, the ministry was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's government said on Thursday it would launch her policy programme next week, a sign of confidence she will strike a deal to stay in power after days of political uncertainty since losing her majority.
WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has hired a lawyer known for defending government officials in high-profile investigations to help him with probes into whether there were ties between the election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia, his office said on Thursday.