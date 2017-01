Children walk together as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

MOSCOW Almost 6,000 civilians, among them 2,000 children, have left rebel-held districts of the Syrian city of Aleppo over the past 24 hours, Russia's defence ministry was quoted as saying on Wednesday by Interfax news agency.

The defence ministry also said that over the same period 366 rebels had laid down their arms and moved out of rebel-controlled parts of the city, Interfax reported.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)