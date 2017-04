Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova gestures as she attends a news briefing in Moscow, Russia, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Attacks by gunmen and bombers which killed at least 120 people in Paris will impact the agenda of international talks on the Syria crisis in Vienna, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"Those events which happened not far from here will absolutely cause adjustments in the agenda of today's event," Zakharova told reporters.

(Reporting by Valdimir Soldatikin; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Jane Merriman)