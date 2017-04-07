Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
MOSCOW Russian state TV said on Friday that U.S. air strikes on a Syrian air base had destroyed nine planes, but had left the main runway relatively unscathed.
The Rossiya 24 channel showed footage of the base after it was struck by U.S. cruise missiles. Craters, debris and rubble was visible, but the main runway looked largely intact.
It was unclear whether the channel was showing all or just part of the base.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's government said on Thursday it would launch her policy programme next week, a sign of confidence she will strike a deal to stay in power after days of political uncertainty since losing her majority.
WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has hired a lawyer known for defending government officials in high-profile investigations to help him with probes into whether there were ties between the election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia, his office said on Thursday.