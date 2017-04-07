MOSCOW Russian state TV said on Friday that U.S. air strikes on a Syrian air base had destroyed nine planes, but had left the main runway relatively unscathed.

The Rossiya 24 channel showed footage of the base after it was struck by U.S. cruise missiles. Craters, debris and rubble was visible, but the main runway looked largely intact.

It was unclear whether the channel was showing all or just part of the base.

