Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
MOSCOW Russian long-range bombers Tu-22М3 on Friday launched an air strike against ammunition storehouses used by Islamic State in Syria's Deir al-Zor province, destroying all targets, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russia's Defence Ministry.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
DUBLIN Ireland's new prime minister will meet his British counterpart, Theresa May, for the first time on Monday to discuss Brexit and the political deadlock in the Northern Irish regional assembly.