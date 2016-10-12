MOSCOW Britain has a duty to guarantee the safety of Russian diplomats on its soil, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, in response to a call by the British Foreign Secretary for protests over Syria outside the Russian embassy in London.

Boris Johnson, the British Foreign Secretary, on Tuesday called on people to protest outside the embassy against Russia's air strikes on rebel-held districts in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

"Probably the British foreign minister is aware of the Vienna Convention and that Great Britain is duty-bound to take responsibility for the safety of Russian diplomatic missions on its territory," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

