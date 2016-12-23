MOSCOW The evacuation of rebel fighters from Aleppo is complete, creating the conditions for a ceasefire deal in Syria, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying on Friday.

"In my view we are very close to achieving an agreement on a full ceasefire across the territory of Syria," Shoigu said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, RIA reported.

