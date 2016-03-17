North Korea warns of nuclear strike if provoked by U.S.
PYONGYANG North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression as a U.S. Navy strike group steamed toward the western Pacific.
MOSCOW Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that a cessation of hostilities in Syria had been violated nine times in the past 24 hours.
The ministry said in a statement that the violations had occurred in the Aleppo, Damascus and Idlib provinces in Syria.
MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had information that the United States was planning to launch new missile strikes on Syria, and that there were plans to fake chemicals weapons attacks there.