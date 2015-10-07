Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu of Turkey addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday he does not want the conflict in Syria turning into a crisis between Russia and NATO nor into a Russian-Turkish dispute.

But Turkey, a member of the alliance, will not compromise on the security of its borders or air space, Davutoglu said at a school opening in Istanbul in comments broadcast live by state TV. Russia has breached Turkish air space since launching air strikes in Syria last week.

Only two of Russia's 57 air strikes in Syria have hit Islamic State, while the rest have been against the moderate opposition, the only forces fighting Islamic State in northwestern Syria, Davutoglu also said.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)