French election race tightening three weeks from vote, poll shows
PARIS France's presidential election race is looking tighter than it was seven days ago with three weeks to run before voting starts, an opinion poll showed on Saturday.
MOSCOW Russian and French military officials held a phone call on Thursday to discuss joint efforts to fight Islamic State in Syria, the RIA news agency reported.
(This version of the story corrects air force officials to military officials)
ASUNCION Protesters stormed and set fire to Paraguay's Congress on Friday after the Senate secretly voted for a constitutional amendment that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.