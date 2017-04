Russian marines, who guarded Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria, gather next to a plane as they arrive at the Belbek military airport near the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Russian marines, who guarded Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria, disembark from a plane as they arrive at the Belbek military airport near the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Russian marines, who guarded Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria, disembark from a plane as they arrive at the Belbek military airport near the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

MOSCOW Syria's opposition has yet to reach a consensus on a list of its delegates who will lead negotiations with the central government, Interfax news agency on Monday quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.

The Syrian government, meanwhile, was ready for the talks, Lavrov said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)