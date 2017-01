MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday Moscow was ready for talks with the United States about a complete withdrawal of all rebels from Syria's eastern Aleppo.

Syrian government forces have captured 60 percent of the area previously held by rebels in eastern Aleppo after gaining new ground on the city's eastern edge, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday.

