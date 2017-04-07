MOSCOW The U.S. air strikes on a Syrian airbase could undermine efforts to fight terrorism, RIA news agency quoted Viktor Ozerov, the head of the defence and security committee at the Russian upper house of parliament, as saying on Friday.

He also said that Russia would call for an urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

"This (the attack) could be viewed as an act of aggression of the U.S. against a U.N. nation," he was quoted as saying.

