MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have discussed issues relating to the de-escalation of the situation in Syria following Astana talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday. [nL8N1I75O7]

Its statement said the two had discussed how to bring stability to the ceasefire process and further Russia-U.S. contacts.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Janet Lawrence)