Syrian opposition, Russia discuss reinforcing ceasefire
GENEVA The Syrian opposition and a senior Russian diplomat agreed on Wednesday that Syria's fragile ceasefire needed to be shored up amid growing violations in the multi-sided civil war.
MOSCOW Russian air strikes in Syria have targeted command and communications centres, weapons depots and training centres used by "militants" and "terrorists", Russian news agencies reported on Saturday, citing a defence ministry representative.
The representative, Major-General Igor Konashenkov, said the strikes had taken place in the provinces of Rakka, Hama, Damascus and Aleppo.
PARIS French centrist Emmanuel Macron is on course to come out on top of the first round of France's presidential election next month and go on to win in the May 7 runoff against far right leader Marine Le Pen, an Elabe poll showed on Wednesday.