MOSCOW Recent statements by French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius accusing Russia of carrying out strikes on civilians in Syria are "strange and flimsy", Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Making these accusations ... France's foreign ministry is based not on concrete facts but rather employs someone else's fiction and propaganda cliches," Zakharova told a weekly news briefing.

Meeting Syrian opposition coordinator Riad Hijab on Monday, Fabius said that Syria and Russia must stop military operations against civilians and in particular put an end to the "ordeal" taking place in the besieged city of Madaya.

