GENEVA Russia has not violated the cessation of hostilities in Syria, and it has not had any complaints from its contacts in the Syrian opposition, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We are not violating anything. We have stopped bombing anyone since the beginning of the ceasefire," he said. Russian bombing had continued but "not on the opposition positions", he said. Russia hoped the cessation of hostilities - which excludes Islamic State and Nusra Front fighters - would hold, he said.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Dominic Evans)