MOSCOW Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that conditions had been created for a complete defeat of Islamic State forces in the Syrian city of Palmyra.

Russia's air force is continuing air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria at a rate of 20-25 sorties per day, while continuing to withdraw the bulk of its military contingent "according to schedule", Sergei Rudskoi, a lieutenant-general in the Russian air force, told a news briefing.

