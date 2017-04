MOSCOW The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday it had recorded six violations of a tentative ceasefire agreement in Syria in the last 24 hours.

The violations occurred in the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, it said.

(The story was refiled as the Defence Ministry corrects the number of violations to 6 from 5)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)